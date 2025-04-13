Carson Advisory Inc. Takes $290,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $839,574,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2,998.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $511,115,000 after buying an additional 11,018,438 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $809,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,033,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. The trade was a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners raised shares of CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.56 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.