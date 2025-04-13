Carson Advisory Inc. Sells 22,950 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 293.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KRP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $108,814.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,785.18. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KRP opened at $12.05 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.28%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is -1,454.55%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

