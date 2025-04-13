Carson Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carson Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 21,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,048.59. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. This trade represents a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

