Carson Advisory Inc. Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Carson Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.2% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $316,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,577,000 after buying an additional 835,170 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2,057.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 844,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,653,000 after buying an additional 805,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $127.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.63. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 158.68%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This trade represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $160.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

