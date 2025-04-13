Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP.U) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Caribbean Utilities Company Ltd (TSE:CUP.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.69 and traded as low as C$13.30. Caribbean Utilities shares last traded at C$13.31, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$510.70 million, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.69.
About Caribbean Utilities
Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. engages in the electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2018, it operated diesel generating units with an installed generating capacity of 161 megawatts; and 8 transformer substations with approximately 441 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Caribbean Utilities
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.