CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.84. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.57.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

