Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 8,100 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3,082.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,056,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 151.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 196,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 118,159 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,819,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EWG stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.12.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

