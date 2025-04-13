Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $7.93 Million Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDW. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CDW by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CDW by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Stock Performance

CDW stock opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $248.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day moving average is $185.97.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDW. Barclays boosted their price target on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

