Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.54. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 10,500 shares.
Canfor Pulp Products Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.
