Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) fell 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.03. 300,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,585,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Camping World Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is -65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Camping World by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Camping World by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

