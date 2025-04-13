Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.08% of Cadre worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadre by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cadre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadre by 1,451.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $30.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cadre Increases Dividend

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.95 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In other news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of Cadre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $1,594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,866,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

