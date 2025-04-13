Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,088 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.13% of Business First Bancshares worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BFST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 81.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $638.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.75. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $30.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 14.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Hovde Group raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.50 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,696.10. The trade was a 0.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

