BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $297,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $243.62 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $1.1671 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.