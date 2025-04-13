BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Sells 374,813 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lessened its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 374,813 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vale by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 3,092.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.36). Vale had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.3758 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

