BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Purchases 1,638 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $4,321,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $766,566,000 after buying an additional 243,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Munoz purchased 3,882 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. This trade represents a 48.76 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.88, for a total transaction of $2,052,183.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,626.68. This trade represents a 11.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,660 shares of company stock valued at $14,095,336. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.1 %

CRM stock opened at $254.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.10%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.