BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $917,523,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,804,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $87,729,000. Amundi lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,819,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,040 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,465,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,930 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,506,116. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

