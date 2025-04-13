BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Invests $1.11 Million in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,880,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $191,594,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $123,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $105,148,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $79,524,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TXNM opened at $51.80 on Friday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.15.

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $476.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.05 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TXNM Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

