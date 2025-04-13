BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Buys 6,274 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $297.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.56. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $210.71 and a 1-year high of $299.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

