BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Acquires Shares of 20,100 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CM. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 318.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

CM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

