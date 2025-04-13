Brogan Financial Inc. Purchases 471 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Allianz SE bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $9,369,000. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,205,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 179,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,044,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $238.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

