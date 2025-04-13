Brogan Financial Inc. Invests $215,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,413,000. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

PGR stock opened at $275.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.20.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.64. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $142,324.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,024.07. This trade represents a 12.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 11,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.29, for a total transaction of $2,681,299.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,255,231.44. This trade represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $14,844,282 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $273.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.71.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

