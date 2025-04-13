Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 437.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,944,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,743,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,391,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,505,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,989,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,733,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,410 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 17,129,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,829,000 after buying an additional 2,944,879 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $50.68 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

