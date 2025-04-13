Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Sells 988 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $135.27 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Raymond James from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.27.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

