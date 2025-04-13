Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 509 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.51% of IAC worth $17,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAC by 287.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in IAC by 1,398.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in IAC by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of IAC by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on IAC from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.31.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $34.19 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.91.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

