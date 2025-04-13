Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Increases Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. RLI makes up 1.2% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of RLI worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in RLI by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,331,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,475,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of RLI by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Insider Transactions at RLI

In other news, Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.62 per share, for a total transaction of $159,764.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,586.68. The trade was a 10.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Fick acquired 2,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,859.93. The trade was a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $805,774. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $67.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.49.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

