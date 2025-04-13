Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.1 %

DAR stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.19. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $47.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

