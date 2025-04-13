Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 662 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 408,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 205,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

