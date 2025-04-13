Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 587 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,930 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shell stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.55 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

