Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 50,133 Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,133 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.74% of Upbound Group worth $11,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPBD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Upbound Group by 2,864.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 405,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 391,888 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 169,197 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $296,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPBD opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.90. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Upbound Group Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

