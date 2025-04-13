BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,603 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 1.20% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SoundView Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,960,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.26. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $50.45.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

