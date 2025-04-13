BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,350 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.46% of BOK Financial worth $168,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOK Financial by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in BOK Financial by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOKF opened at $87.86 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

