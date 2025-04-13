Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BTT stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

