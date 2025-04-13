BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BDJ stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
