BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0619 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BDJ stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.65.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.