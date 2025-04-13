BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CII opened at $17.91 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

