BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (CII) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on April 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSE CII opened at $17.91 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.78.
