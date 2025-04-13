BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (DSU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSU opened at $9.81 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

