Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,251,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Grifols accounts for 4.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of Grifols worth $83,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Grifols by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,496,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,491,000 after purchasing an additional 592,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Grifols by 144.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,002,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,782,000 after buying an additional 1,181,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth about $14,434,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grifols by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 786,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 179,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 659,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,410 shares during the period.

Get Grifols alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Grifols Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $6.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.88.

About Grifols

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.