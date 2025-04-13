Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $237.03 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,311,621 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 11.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of PayPal worth $237,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 344.3% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

