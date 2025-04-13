Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $72.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $129.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $84.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director William W. Douglas III acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

