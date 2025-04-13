Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 3,576,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,207,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

BTBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market cap of $283.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.06 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,597,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,647,000 after buying an additional 94,762 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,194,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 42,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bit Digital by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 943,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,437,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 332,513 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

