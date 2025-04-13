bioAffinity Technologies (NASDAQ:BIAFW) Shares Down 11.8% – Here’s Why

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAFW – Get Free Report) was down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 11.8 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57.
bioAffinity Technologies Company Profile
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than bioAffinity Technologies
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is McDonald’s Stock Serving a Value Meal to Investors?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Walgreens Comeback? Private Equity Circling for a Buyout
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Coca-Cola Stock Looks Refreshing After the Relief Rally
Receive News & Ratings for bioAffinity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioAffinity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.