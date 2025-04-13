BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,335 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,189,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in BHP Group by 93.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in BHP Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $45.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

