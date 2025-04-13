Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 109,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 538,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Roper Technologies by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $560.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.98. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.73.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

