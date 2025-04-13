Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 666 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $238.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.64 and its 200 day moving average is $192.82.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.