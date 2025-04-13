Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 310 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,493 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 883,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,192,000 after purchasing an additional 291,658 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 7.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Masco by 60.9% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 18.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Masco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Masco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of MAS opened at $61.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.54 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 838.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.98%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $225,317.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,678.06. This trade represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,658,768.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,988.12. This trade represents a 26.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

