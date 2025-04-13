Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock opened at $155.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $125.64 and a one year high of $179.60.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.33.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

