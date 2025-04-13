Bessemer Group Inc. Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,395.74. This trade represents a 50.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This trade represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $295.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.60.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $225.22 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.79 and its 200-day moving average is $269.36.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

