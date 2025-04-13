Bessemer Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,895,000 after buying an additional 158,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 13.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $99.77 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.