Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $155.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Littelfuse has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 62.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

