Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 322600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Read Our Latest Report on Baylin Technologies
Baylin Technologies Stock Performance
Baylin Technologies Company Profile
Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baylin Technologies
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Robinhood Strategies Could Be a Game-Changer for Young Investors
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Are These 3 Retail Stocks Oversold or Really in Trouble?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- IONQ & RGTI Join DARPA Quantum Initiative: High Stakes Are Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.