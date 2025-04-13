Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 322600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58. The stock has a market cap of C$44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.29.

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

