Barr E S & Co. Sells 1,000 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,868,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,218,000 after purchasing an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,644,000 after buying an additional 455,361 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 595,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 223.7% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 513,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 497,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 193,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Sunoco Stock Up 3.2 %

SUN stock opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8865 per share. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.64%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

